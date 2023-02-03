Insider Selling: McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Sells 1,396 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.39. 1,920,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,395. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.15 and a 200-day moving average of $261.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

