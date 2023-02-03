Insider Selling: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP Sells $23,262.25 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) SVP Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $23,262.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,725,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,978.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $3.00 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a negative net margin of 2,348.55%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on NextNav from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of NextNav by 42.9% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NextNav by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

