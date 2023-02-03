Insider Selling: PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 386,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,170. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

