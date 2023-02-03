Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ISIG stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 52.11% and a return on equity of 171.30%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

