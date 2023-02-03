Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,018,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $289.11. The company had a trading volume of 46,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,738. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.91.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

