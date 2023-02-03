Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.08 per share for the quarter.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter.
Intact Financial Price Performance
TSE:IFC traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$194.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$198.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$196.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$170.82 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Read More
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.