Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.08 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Price Performance

TSE:IFC traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$194.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$198.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$196.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$170.82 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intact Financial Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$224.82.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.