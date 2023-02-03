Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,738 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 243.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,989 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,077 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have commented on IART shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

