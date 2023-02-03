Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $23.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.