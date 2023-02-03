Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $23.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.