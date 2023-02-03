Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,032,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,122,000 after buying an additional 148,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $2,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.13.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

