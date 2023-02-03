Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.42.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $337.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $344.92. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.84.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

