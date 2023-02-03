Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 125 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $126.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.10 and its 200-day moving average is $111.55.

