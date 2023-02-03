Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 443 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,155.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,144,078.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,155.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,664 shares of company stock worth $30,814,048 over the last ninety days.

A opened at $155.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.77. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

