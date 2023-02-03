Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 5,508 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.