Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 5,508 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Further Reading

