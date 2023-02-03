Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 6,981 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 87,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $52.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th.

