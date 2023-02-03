Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition (NYSE:IRRX.U) Shares Down 2.8%

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX.U – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.