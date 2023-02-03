Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.8% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Intel by 107.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Intel by 10,143.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Stock Up 1.7 %

Intel stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,382,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,598,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,946 shares of company stock worth $1,647,797 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

