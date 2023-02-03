Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,156 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

Intel stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,612,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,217,121. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,797. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

