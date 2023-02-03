Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.32. 908,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $101.48. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 202.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

