InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,831.65

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,831.65 ($59.67) and traded as high as GBX 5,660 ($69.90). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,610 ($69.28), with a volume of 432,660 shares trading hands.

IHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.93) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($68.17) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($66.69) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,762.50 ($71.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,978.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,088.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,838.22.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

