InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.87) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.96) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,610.71.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IHG stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.