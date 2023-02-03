International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $48.29. 20,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,107. International Bancshares has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 39.62%.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717,439 shares in the company, valued at $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,082,000 after acquiring an additional 255,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after acquiring an additional 151,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.