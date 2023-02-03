International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $682.21

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 682.21 ($8.43) and traded as high as GBX 715.10 ($8.83). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 714 ($8.82), with a volume of 25,698 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 706.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 682.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59.

Get International Biotechnology Trust alerts:

International Biotechnology Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.33%.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.