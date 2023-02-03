International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.94. 653,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,198. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.39. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Featured Articles

