InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Increased to C$15.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IIPZF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

IIPZF stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

