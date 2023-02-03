Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 45.5% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intuit by 14.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10,234.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $19.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.25. The stock had a trading volume of 794,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,213. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $579.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.25.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.21.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.