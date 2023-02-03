Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,103,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after acquiring an additional 433,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.21.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $15.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.50. The company had a trading volume of 436,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.25. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $579.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

