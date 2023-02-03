Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5,298.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,076 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 255,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

