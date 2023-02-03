Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,587,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 896,821 shares.The stock last traded at $20.07 and had previously closed at $20.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBA. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

