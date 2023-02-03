Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of BRR OpCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BRR OpCo LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000.
Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance
Shares of PXF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $45.10. 47,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,879. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $49.57.
