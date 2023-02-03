Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $311.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.