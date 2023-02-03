Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) is Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 6.9% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,125,000 after purchasing an additional 68,942 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 55,583 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,078,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after acquiring an additional 559,105 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 156,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,351 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 138,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,761. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48.

