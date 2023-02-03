Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Stock Holdings Raised by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,733 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 4.04% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 45,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,641 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,490,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VRIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were issued a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd.

