Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.18

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 311287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

