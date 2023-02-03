Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.18

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 311287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
