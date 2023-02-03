Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Voestalpine (VLPNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Voestalpine (OTCMKTS: VLPNY):

1/20/2023 – Voestalpine had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €31.00 ($33.70) to €33.00 ($35.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Voestalpine had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €21.30 ($23.15) to €21.50 ($23.37). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Voestalpine was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/12/2023 – Voestalpine was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

VLPNY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Voestalpine AG has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine AG will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

