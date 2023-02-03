Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for National Instruments (NATI)

National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2023 – National Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/26/2023 – National Instruments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/18/2023 – National Instruments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2023 – National Instruments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – National Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00.

12/13/2022 – National Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,990 shares of company stock worth $2,294,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Amundi raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,793,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,386 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,423,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,259,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after buying an additional 568,002 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after buying an additional 460,212 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,710,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

