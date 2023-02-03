IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.61. 148,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 148,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $539.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 93.01% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 178,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.