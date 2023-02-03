iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 357,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.56. 2,387,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.86.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
