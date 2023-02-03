iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,607,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,532 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,193,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $53.03.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.