iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $418.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,443. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.08.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

