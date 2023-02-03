iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $66.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

