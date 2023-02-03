iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Trading Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 618,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 949,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77.
