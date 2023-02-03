iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is BRR OpCo LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BRR OpCo LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128,298 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.0% of BRR OpCo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BRR OpCo LLC owned about 1.15% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $40,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 621,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 36,477 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 209,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,168. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

