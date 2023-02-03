iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.14 and last traded at $87.75. Approximately 2,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 21,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.97.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.