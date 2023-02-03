iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,981,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,251,370 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $203,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $315,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,376,000 after acquiring an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.94.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

