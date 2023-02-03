iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.58. 551,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,078. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.77.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

