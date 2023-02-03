iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 129,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,712,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $413.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $395.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.