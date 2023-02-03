iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,164,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,013,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,833. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

