iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $116.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

