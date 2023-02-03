iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 187,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 105,581 shares.The stock last traded at $197.73 and had previously closed at $198.18.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 269.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,205,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

