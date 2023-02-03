ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ISS A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ISS A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ISS A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ISS A/S from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ISS A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ISS A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.00.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ISSDY stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. ISS A/S has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S is engaged in the provision of facility services. The firm operates through the following segments Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia & Pacific, Americas, and Other Countries. The Continental Europe comprises the previous Western and Eastern Europe regions excluding the UK and Ireland.

Further Reading

